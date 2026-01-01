Aspirot scored a goal on three shots, added five PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

This was Aspirot's second game back after he missed seven contests due to an upper-body injury. He's returned to a bottom-four role on the Bruins' blue line, bumping Vladislav Kolyachonok out of the mix for now. Aspirot has two goals, 16 shots on net, 34 hits, 28 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 21 appearances. He has more value on the ice than in fantasy and is unlikely to be helpful in most formats.