Kastelic (upper body) participated in Thursday's practice session to begin camp, signaling that he appears to have moved past his injury, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Kastelic missed the final few weeks of the 2024-25 campaign due to an upper-body injury, but the injury doesn't appear to be bothering him to begin training camp this year. He made 61 regular-season appearances last year and recorded five goals, nine assists, 218 hits and 106 PIM while averaging 10:44 of ice time.