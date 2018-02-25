Bruins' Paul Postma: Waived by Boston
Postma was sent to waivers Sunday by Boston, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
With Boston signing Brian Gionta and acquiring Rick Nash, someone had to be the odd man out on the roster, and Postma was unfortunately the selection. The 29-year-old hasn't played in a game since Dec. 14, but has spent the majority of his time in the NHL since 2014-15, and could draw interest from teams lacking defensive depth.
