Zacha had an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Zacha delivered his two contributions in a two-minute span, as he scored at the 2:46 mark of the third period with a wrister and later set up Elias Lindholm's power-play strike at the 4:46 mark. Zacha has been one of Boston's most productive players in the first weeks of the regular season. He's up to eight points through eight contests, tallying two goals and six assists, but also adding eight shots, 10 hits and four blocked shots while averaging 18:33 of playing time.