Jeannot scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Jeannot has his first goal and point as a member of the Bruins. He's added four hits and two blocked shots while playing in a third-line role. He signed a four-year contract with Boston after playing with the Kings in 2024-25. Aside from a 41-point campaign with the Predators in 2021-22, Jeannot offers little scoring upside, though he could push for 300 hits and 100 PIM if he stays in the lineup regularly. However, given the Bruins' mediocre wing depth, Jeannot could fill a larger role in 2025-26 than he has in recent seasons.