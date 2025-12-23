Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Game-time call Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Montreal on Tuesday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.
After missing the last five games, Arvidsson could return to a second-line role against the Canadiens on Tuesday. He has generated seven goals, 14 points and 65 shots on net across 25 appearances this season. If Arvidsson is fit to play, Michael Eyssimont will probably be a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Remains unavailable•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Slated to sit Sunday•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Earns pair of points•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Playing against Detroit•