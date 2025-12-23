Arvidsson (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Montreal on Tuesday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

After missing the last five games, Arvidsson could return to a second-line role against the Canadiens on Tuesday. He has generated seven goals, 14 points and 65 shots on net across 25 appearances this season. If Arvidsson is fit to play, Michael Eyssimont will probably be a healthy scratch.