Pickford scored three goals in WHL Medicine Hat's 5-1 win over Wenatchee.

Pickford continues to put up mind-boggling numbers for a defenseman. He has 20 goals this season in just 28 games, matching his total from 48 regular-season contests a year ago. Pickford has 36 points, a plus-29 rating and 128 shots on net in total. With seven goals and a helper over the last three games, it's likely the 19-year-old will be earning some WHL honors for his work this week.