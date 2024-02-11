Matheson had two assists, two shots, one block, two hits and two penalty minutes over 26:53 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dallas.
Matheson was the secondary helper on both Montreal goals -- his second consecutive game with two assists -- and extended a point streak to four games. The two points upped his season total to 38, which ranks 12th among defenseman scoring.
