Matheson delivered a goal and an assist in Thursday's 8-4 loss to Washington.

It was the veteran blueliner's first multi-point performance since Oct. 9, the second game of the season. Matheson has been able to stay reasonably productive to begin 2025-26 despite a lack of power-play time due to the offseason addition of Noah Dobson, and through 20 games he's contributed four goals and 12 points -- all at even strength -- while adding 44 blocked shots, 25 shots on net, 15 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-9 rating.