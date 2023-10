Matheson (undisclosed) is undergoing tests and is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus the Jets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Matheson logged a power-play assist in 16:15 of ice time during the contest. The defenseman was able to return after one trip to the locker room, but he was clearly still bothered by the issue. If Matheson can't finish the game, he'll be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's game versus the Golden Knights.