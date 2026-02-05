Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Deposits shorthanded empty-netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Danault scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Jets.
Danault's three goals this season have all come within the last eight games. The 32-year-old looks comfortable in a bottom-six role for the Canadiens. He's earned nine points in 21 outings since he was dealt away from the Kings, and the center has a total of 14 goals, 73 shots on net, 40 hits, 29 blocked shots and 20 PIM over 51 appearances this season.
