Danault logged two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Danault picked up his first two points in six games since he was traded to Montreal from Los Angeles. He has slotted into a third-line role since the deal, taking over for Jake Evans (lower body), who is expected to miss most or all of January. Danault has seven helpers, 49 shots on net, 30 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 36 total appearances between the two teams this season.