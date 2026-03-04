Danault scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Sharks.

Danault got a piece of a Mike Matheson shot for the Canadiens' second goal. This was Danault's second tally in the last four contests. The 33-year-old center is up to four goals, 15 points, 74 shots on net, 42 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 54 appearances between the Canadiens and the Kings this season. Danault's defensive work will keep him in the lineup, but he's only good for modest offense most of the time.