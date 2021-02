Roussel has been fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton's Jesse Puljujarvi during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Roussel was handed a two-minute minor when he dropped his gloves and went after Puljujarvi, who wasn't interested in a fight, midway through the second period of Tuesday's contest. The 31-year-old Roussel, who's picked up three points in 22 games this season, will slot into his usual third-line role for Thursday's rematch with Edmonton.