Boeser scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
After a scoreless first two periods, Boeser didn't need long into the third to cash in a goal. The winger was engaged throughout the contest, earning his fourth goal and seventh point in 10 games this month. The 25-year-old is up to 19 tallies, 37 points, 163 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in 59 outings overall.
