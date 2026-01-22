Chytil (upper body) will be a game-time call against New Jersey on Friday after head coach Adam Foote told reporters, "It looks promising," Randip Janda of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Chytil hasn't played since Oct. 19 versus the Capitals due to his upper-body injury, spending the last 44 games on injured reserve. Injuries have plagued the Czech center over the last few years, limiting him to just 72 regular-season appearances over the previous three seasons. At this point, the 26-year-old Chytil is unlikely to reach the 10-goal or 20-point thresholds this year, given his lengthy absence.