Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Notches helper

Sedin logged an assist during a 6-0 victory over Dallas on Sunday.

The 37-year-old now has helpers in two of his last three, but is still on a 38 game goalless drought -- the last time he scored was Nov. 14 against Los Angeles. Although Sedin has always been more known for his assist-making ability, he's also not firing the puck very often, and only has 48 shots on goal through 56 games this season. Additionally, his streak of 13 consecutive seasons with 10 or more goals is certainly in danger, as he only sits at two goals through 56 games. With his presence locked onto Vancouver's first power-play unit, Sedin should continue to rack up assists, but a drastic increase in goals seems unlikely with his pass-first mentality.