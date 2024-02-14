Hoglander scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Hoglander's third game in a row with a goal after he went five contests without a point. His tally Tuesday held as the game-winner, his fourth such goal this season. Hoglander has been quite the finisher despite limited ice time this season, posting 17 goals, six assists, 74 shots on net, 45 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 52 appearances. He's shooting 23.0 percent, a mark likely too high to be sustained in the long run.