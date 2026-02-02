Head coach Adam Foote said Monday that Hoglander (lower body) has been ruled out through the Olympic break.

Hoglander suffered a lower-body injury during last Tuesday's loss to the Sharks and was unavailable for the past two games. He's been ruled out for Monday's game against Utah and Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, and he'll have time to recover during the league's multi-week layoff for the Olympics. Hoglander was recently labeled as day-to-day, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action when the Canucks resume play in late February.