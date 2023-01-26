Lockwood, who was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday, is in the concussion protocol, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet told Jeff Paterson of the Sekeres and Price podcast.

Lockwood left Tuesday's contest against Chicago because of the injury. He has an assist, 37 hits and 13 blocked shots in 13 games with the Canucks this season. With Lockwood unavailable, Phil Di Giuseppe, who was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday, might draw into the lineup for the evening's game against Seattle.