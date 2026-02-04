Protas recorded a shorthanded goal and took two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Protas found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 24, but the 25-year-old playmaker has routinely found ways to remain productive for the Caps. Aside from extending his current point streak to three games with this goal, this was also Protas' fourth goal and eighth points across 15 games since the beginning of January.