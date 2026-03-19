Protas scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Protas has two goals and two assists over six contests since he returned from a one-game absence for personal reasons. The 25-year-old forward continues to offer decent supplementary offense in a middle-six role. He's up to 22 goals, 46 points, 137 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 32 hits and a plus-17 rating through 65 outings this season.