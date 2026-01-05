Protas (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Ducks, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Protas was absolutely lighting it up prior to getting hurt, racking up four goals and five helpers in his last five outings. With Tom Wilson (lower body) ruled out, the Caps could certainly benefit from getting the 24-year-old Protas back in the lineup. If he can't go, the Caps will need to either bring up a forward from the minors or roll with seven blueliners against Anaheim.