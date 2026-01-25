Protas scored a goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Protas looks to be getting his game back after a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury early in January. He's scored in back-to-back games and has three points over his last five outings. The 25-year-old forward is up to 18 goals, 34 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 50 contests this season. While well off the pace of his 30-goal, 66-point campaign from 76 regular-season games last year, Protas is still a key forward for the Capitals.