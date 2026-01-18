Protas logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Protas picked up his first point in five games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him three contests. The 25-year-old has reclaimed a steady role in the top six, though he remains without much power-play time. The forward is up to 32 points, 99 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 22 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 46 appearances. If Protas can get his offense on track, he makes for a solid forward in most fantasy formats.