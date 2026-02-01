Protas distributed two assists and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Protas slid a pair of primary helpers Saturday, with the latter of the two coming on Jakob Chychryun's game-tying goal late in the third period. Overall, Protas now has 18 assists, 36 points, 118 shots on net and 31 blocked shots through 53 games this season. Saturday's contest ended his six-game streak with an assist and helped him end January on a high note after struggling through the month, posting just six points. While he likely won't replicate the 66-point campaign he posted across 76 regular-season games a year ago, he should remain heavily involved at even strength, making him a viable fantasy option for the foreseeable future.