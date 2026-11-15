Lindgren stopped 26 of 32 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to New Jersey, with the Devils' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The two teams traded goals in the first period, with the Caps coming out on top 3-2, but the visitors dominated the final 40 minutes. The six goals allowed were a season-worst performance for the 32-year-old netminder, and over six starts this season, he's 3-3-0 with a 3.60 GAA and .867 save percentage, keeping Lindgren firmly behind Logan Thompson on the depth chart.