Lindgren stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Lindgren earned his third straight win with this performance. He's given up at least three goals in each of his victories this season, but this was a good result on the second half of a back-to-back. He also has a hard-luck loss on his ledger. Lindgren should continue to see backup duties behind Logan Thompson, who returned from a brief absence Wednesday versus the Flyers. The Capitals' next game is a big test when they host the Wild on Sunday.