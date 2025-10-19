Lindgren will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Sunday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren is coming off a 1-0 shutout win over the Rangers last Sunday, making 35 saves in his first start of the year. He has stopped 44 of the 47 shots he has faced en route to a 1-1-0 record in two previous regular-season appearances versus the Canucks. Vancouver has registered 15 goals across five games this campaign.