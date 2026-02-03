Capitals' Clay Stevenson: Second straight win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson made 29 saves in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Monday.
It was his second consecutive start and win while filling in for Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren, both of whom are out with injuries. Stevenson was great -- he made several sharp saves, including sprawling pad save in the third while shorthanded that preserved a 2-1 lead. And his mates were outstanding, blocking 23 shots. Stevenson will remain in the blue paint until Lindgren and Thompson are back from the IR.
