Stevenson will defend the road net against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Stevenson will make his third straight start, and his second in two nights. He has won his previous two outings while stopping 48 of 52 shots, including a 29-save performance in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Islanders. Philadelphia ranks 21st in the league with 2.91 goals per game this season.