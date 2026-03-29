Hutson logged two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Hutson has had little trouble adjusting to the NHL so far, earning a goal and four assists, all on the power play, over his first six games. The 19-year-old defenseman has added eight shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating. Hutson is seeing sheltered minutes on the third pairing for now, especially since the Capitals' blue line is a strength for the team, but his upside is already obvious. He'll be a popular late-round dart throw in fantasy drafts next fall for managers who expect him to follow the example his older brother, Lane Hutson, established as a rookie in 2024-25 with the Canadiens.