Capitals' Connor McMichael: Surfaces on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMichael (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
McMichael sustained the injury late in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Detroit. He will miss at least the next four games and won't be ready to return until after the Olympic break. McMichael has eight goals, 31 points, 105 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and 30 hits across 55 appearances this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Scores in overtime win•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: One of each in win•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Piles up four helpers Monday•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Two helpers against Blueshirts•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Two points against Canes•