McMichael (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

McMichael sustained the injury late in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Detroit. He will miss at least the next four games and won't be ready to return until after the Olympic break. McMichael has eight goals, 31 points, 105 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and 30 hits across 55 appearances this season.