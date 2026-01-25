McMichael scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

McMichael's goal put the Capitals ahead 5-4 with 4:51 left in the third period, but the lead didn't last. That tally secured his first multi-point effort since Jan. 9 versus the Blackhawks, and it ended a five-game point drought. Through 53 contests, McMichael has eight goals, 30 points, 104 shots on net, 27 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating. He's still shooting just 7.7 percent, so there's some room for increased production if his luck turns around.