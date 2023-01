Kuemper made 35 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins on Thursday.

He surrendered goals to Danton Heinen and Bryan Rust in regulation, and stymied the Pens in overtime. After allowing a shootout goal to Rickard Rakell, Kuemper bricked up the twine tent, foiling Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to get the win. He's just 5-4-1, including two shutouts, in 10 starts in 2023, but this win was important as the Caps and Pens are in a battle for a wild card spot.