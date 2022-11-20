Keumper made 25 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.

Kuemper was playing against his former squad for the first time since he won the Stanley Cup with them last season. The first three shots were almost impossible stops. The first goal was a one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play and the second was a tough shot by a barnstorming Nathan MacKinnon, who blew past everyone and then went roof with a perfect shot into the top far corner. The third got past Kuemper on a rebound off a skate. The Caps are struggling right now -- they've lost four straight and nine of their past 11. Kuemper has only won once (1-6-1) after starting the season 4-3-0. He's a tough activation until the team stabilizes.