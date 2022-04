Orlov (lower body) scored a goal and added three assists in Saturday's 8-4 victory over the Canadiens.

This was Orlov's first four-point game in the NHL. And it was the first by a visiting team's defenseman in Montreal in over nine years -- Pittsburgh's Kris Letang had four assists on March 2, 2013. The four points set a new career scoring mark for Orlov (34 points).