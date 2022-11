Orlov (lower body) won't play Saturday against Colorado, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Orlov is not ready to return yet despite being a full participant in the morning skate. He still doesn't have an exact timetable for his return. Orlov, who has been out since Nov. 5, has five assists, 26 shots on goal, 16 blocks and 30 hits in 13 games this year.