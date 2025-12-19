Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Called up by Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miroshnichenko was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday.
Miroshnichenko signed a two-year extension with the Capitals in October, but he hasn't yet appeared in a game with the NHL club this year. However, he's recorded four goals, five assists, 21 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 12 appearances in the AHL this year, and he'll provide additional depth for the Capitals after Bogdan Trineyev was sent down Friday.
