Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Lands two-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miroshnichenko (upper body) signed a two-year, $1.85 million contract extension with the Capitals on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Miroshnichenko was sent to AHL Hershey ahead of the regular season, and he's been sidelined since Oct. 12 due to an upper-body injury. Despite appearing in only two minor-league games to begin the year, he came to an agreement on a two-year deal that will prevent him from becoming a restricted free agent during the offseason. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.
