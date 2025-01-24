Chychrun notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Chychrun hasn't been able to get on the scoresheet in consecutive games since Jan. 4-6, but he continues to chip in consistently. The 26-year-old has a total of two goals and five assists over 11 outings in January. For the season, he's up to 13 goals, 19 helpers, 102 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 32 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 43 appearances. He remains on pace to top his career high of 41 points, which he's achieved twice.