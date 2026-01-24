Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun is dealing with a bit of whiplash after a hit late in the third period of Friday's game versus the Flames, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Chychrun will be checked on Saturday ahead of the Capitals' game in Edmonton. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day at this time, and if he can't suit up, Declan Chisholm or Dylan McIlrath will take his place.
