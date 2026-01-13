default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Chychrun (illness) won't play against Montreal on Tuesday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Despite participating in Tuesday's morning skate, Chychrun will miss his second straight game. He has registered 15 goals, 32 points, 150 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 39 hits across 45 appearances this season.

More News