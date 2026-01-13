Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Unavailable Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun (illness) won't play against Montreal on Tuesday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Despite participating in Tuesday's morning skate, Chychrun will miss his second straight game. He has registered 15 goals, 32 points, 150 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 39 hits across 45 appearances this season.
