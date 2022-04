Schultz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Schultz helped out on Conor Sheary's goal in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. In his last six games, Schultz has racked up a goal and five assists, making this one of his best stretches of the season. The 31-year-old defenseman is at 21 points, 83 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 70 contests overall.