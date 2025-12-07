Thompson will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Sunday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson's four-game winning streak ended in a 4-3 shootout loss to Anaheim on Friday. However, he performed well in the defeat while making 35 saves on 38 shots. Thompson has a 12-6-2 record this season with a 2.06 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 20 appearances. Columbus is tied for 12th in the league with 3.07 goals per game this campaign.