Thompson stopped 36 of 40 shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth on Thursday.

Thompson gave up three goals in the first period, but he was sharper over the final 40 minutes. The Capitals followed suit, giving him enough support with an Alex Ovechkin hat trick and a two-goal game by Ivan Miroshnichenko highlighting the effort. Thompson has had a shaky March, going 4-4-2 despite allowing just 24 goals over 289 shots (.917 save percentage). For the season, he's up to 25-20-6 with a 2.40 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 51 starts. The Capitals wrap up this road trip in Vegas on Saturday.