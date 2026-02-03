Roy notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Roy missed three games due to a lower-body injury. The defenseman saw 19:23 of ice time in his return, and with the Olympic break starting later this week, he should soon get plenty of rest if he's not at 100 percent just yet. Roy has put up a goal, 14 helpers, 69 shots on net, 78 hits, 106 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 54 appearances as a regular in the Capitals' top four this season.