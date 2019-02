Backstrom recorded two assists -- including one on the power-play -- and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Backstrom has been hot of late with two goals and seven points in his last seven games. The 31-year-old Swede is an elite playmaker and should finish with 50-plus assists for the sixth straight season if he can stay healthy, so keep him fixed to your lineup every night.