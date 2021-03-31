Backstrom tallied a power-play assist while logging 20:10 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Backstrom has posted a goal and three points during a three-game point streak. The 33-year-old Swede continues to lead all Capitals in points (37) and is potting goals at a career-best rate (22%) so keep him fixed in your lineups.
