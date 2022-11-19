Backstrom (hip) is skating before practice Saturday, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.
This is a great first step for Backstrom, who missed training camp and the first 19 games of the season while recovering from offseason hip resurfacing surgery. Don't expect Backstrom back until January at the earliest.
